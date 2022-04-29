Realme to launch the GT Neo 3 5G, Realme Pad Mini and Buds Q2 in India today: How to watch the event

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Realme will launch four new products in India on April 29 - Realme GT Neo 3 5G smartphone, Realme Pad Mini, the Buds Q2 and Smart TV x Full HD in two sizes, 40-inches and 43-inches.

The event is scheduled for April 29, and will kick off at 12:30pm. You can catch the event on Realme India's official YouTube channel.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G

Realme has already teased the fast charging capabilities of the new phone, with support for 150W wired, fast charging. Realme says the phone can charge from 0 percent to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Coming to the internals, the GT Neo 3 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with 5G support. It has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the front of the phone is a 6.7-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 100Hz. On the back of the phone, is a triple camera module, with a 50-megapixel primary snapper, 8-megapixel ultra wide lens and 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone.

As for the battery, Realme will give you two options to choose from - 4500mAh with 150W fast charging support and 5000mAh with 80W fast charging support. Realme says the design of the phone has been inspired by "racing legends."

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro Review: The flagship killer to beat in 2022

Realme Pad Mini

The 8.7-inch tablet has a LCD display (1340x800) and features Unisoc's T616 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The pad also supports microSD cards up to 1TB.

There is an 8-megapixel camera at the back, a 5-megapixel camera at the front and a 6400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Buds Q2

The company says that the Buds Q2 is a "trendy TWS" with 30-hours of music playback on a single charge. It has a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and AI enabled, ENC noise cancelling. The buds have been rated IPX4 for dust and water resistance.

Also Read: Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro launched with 120Hz display, triple cameras

Realme Smart TV FHD 40" and 43"

Realme hasn't revealed much about the smart TVs, besides the fact they will have four 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The TVs will have a, "Quad-Core picture processor" and will support HDR10.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes