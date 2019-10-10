Realme to launch its first smart TV in India by year-end: Report

Realme could soon enter the smart TV segment. According to a report, the company plans to debut its first smart TV in India by the end of 2019. If true, Realme would compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola, which recently launched a bunch of budget smart TVs.

A 91Mobiles report suggests that Realme would launch the Realme TV by the end of this year. The report does not reveal any launch date of the Realme TV. The launch of Realme’s first smart TV could be in December alongside the Realme XT 730G and Realme X2 Pro flagship.

Specifications and features of the Realme TV are currently unknown. When launched, Realme would compete against its biggest competitor Xiaomi, which has been dominating in the budget smart TV segment with its range of Mi TVs. Xiaomi currently offers smart TVs from 32-inch to 65-inch 4K displays. Realme, too, could launch multiple smart TVs with different screen sizes.

Realme has had a successful run so far in the Indian smartphone market. The company recently announced a successful pre-Diwali run during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Realme is confirmed to launch the Realme XT 730G and Realme X2 Pro in India during December 2019.