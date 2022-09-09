Realme to launch GT Neo 3T in India on September 16, Realme C30s to debut two days before

Realme is launching two new smartphones in India next week. The Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme C30s are arriving in India on September 16 and September 14, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 3T will debut during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days mega sale, which starts on September 13.

The GT Neo 3T was first unveiled in globally back in June. Following its launch, Realme also unveiled Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition. Realme hasn’t confirmed if the Dragon Ball Z Edition will arrive in India.

The Realme GT Neo 3T India launch will take place on September 16 at 12:30 pm (IST). The phone will also launch on the last day of Realme Festive Days, the company’s biggest sale yet. Realme has set up an official page for the Realme GT Neo 3T in India, confirming that it will share the same specifications as the model that was unveiled in China.

Realme also confirmed that it would unveil a new budget C series smartphone next month. The company only just unveiled the Realme C33 on September 6 and is already preparing another smartphone in its C series. The Realme C30s India launch is taking place on September 14 at 12:00 noon. `

The company has set up a product page for the Realme C30s and like the GT Neo 3T, it will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch. The Realme C30s will feature an unspecified octa-core processor that is touted to deliver an AnTuTu Benchmark score of 106,409 points.

The Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone has a box-shaped design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging will be done through a Micro USB port. Lastly, the Realme C30s will feature a single rear camera on the back.