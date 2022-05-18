English
    Realme Techlife brand DIZO launches wireless dash headphones in India

    The DIZO wireless dash has a Kevlar design and will offer up to 30 hours of music playback

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dizo)

    (Image Courtesy: Dizo)

    Dizo, a brand under Realme's techlife ecosystem, has launched wireless Dash earphones in India. The Dizo wireless Dash has a Kevlar design, and offers up to 30 hours of music playback.

    Also Read: Dizo Watch S affordable smartwatch launched in India: All you need to know

    The company says that the earphones use a large 11.2mm driver along with Bass Boost+ and PU+ Peek software algorithms to offer an enhanced music experience.

    The headphones can play up to 10 hours of music with just 10 minutes of charge time and 30 hours of total music playback with a full charge. Besides this, Dizo says the neckband wireless earphones also offer Magnetic instant connections, memory metal, ENC, dedicated game profiles and Realme Link app support.

    “The DIZO Wireless Dash showcases our latest Blink Charge feature and by installing a safe charging chip, we also ensured the safety of the product as well as our consumers," said Dizo's CEO Abhilash Panda in a press release.

    Close

    Also Read: Dizo Buds Z Pro affordable TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India alongside Dizo Watch R

    "The latest earphone is loaded with DIZO’s USPs - larger driver, Bass Boost+ algorithm, Magnetic Instant Connection, Memory Metal, dedicated Game Mode, etc. Further, we also worked on tiny details like balancing weight on both left and right sides, air pressure control and dual material eartips, all for the convenience and comfort of our consumers,” Panda added.

    The earphones will go on sale starting May 24 on Flipkart, and will be priced at Rs 1,599. There is an introductory offer that will see its price reduced to Rs 1,299.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 18, 2022 02:33 pm
