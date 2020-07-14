App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme teases phone with 6,000 mAh battery, while 125W charging solution coming on July 16

The upcoming Realme smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery will be unveiled in Indonesia soon.

Realme seems to be ramping up the smartphone launches in 2020. The company ha unveiled a host of smartphones this year with several firsts, including Realme’s first 5G phone, first 5G flagship, the first phone with a periscope camera, and more. Now, we have new information that the company might be gearing up yet another smartphone with another first.

The upcoming Realme smartphone will feature a 6,000 mAh battery and will be unveiled in Indonesia soon. The announcement comes from via the Instagram account of Palson Yi, Realme Indonesia Marketing Director. Yi’s tweet read; “Another trendsetting technology breakthrough from Realme, we have been fully prepared to announce a 6000mAh battery smartphone for the first time very soon.”

The upcoming device will be the largest battery on a Realme phone. Unfortunately, there are no other details about the device. Realme has also teased a super-fast charging solution that will debut this week. The company is set to reveal its own 125W charging solution on July 16 alongside Oppo.

Close

A jump to 125W would double Realme’s previous highest charging solution, the 65W SuperDart charger, offered along with the Realme X50 Pro. The 65W charging adapter can top up the 4,200 mAH battery on the Realme X50 Pro in little over 30 minutes. So, you can expect the upcoming 125W charging tech to be capable of charring a 4,200 mAh battery in half that time.

related news

Also Read: iQOO introduces 120W Flash Charge technology; 4,000 mAh smartphone battery can be topped up in 15 minutes

For comparison, Vivo recently debuted a new 120W charging solution under its iQOO brand, which topped up a device with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes, delivering a 50-percent charge in five minutes.

Also Read: Realme C11 launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery: Check price, specs, availability
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

