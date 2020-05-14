App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme surpasses 35 million smartphone shipments globally in 2 years

Realme is expected to announce several products this month, including the Realme TV, Realme smartwatch, and Realme X3 series, among others.

Carlsen Martin

Realme recently celebrated its second anniversary in India. Now, the company has reached the one-year milestone in China. This prompted company CMO Xu Qi to announce that Realme had shipped over 35 million units through a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The 35 million Realme units shipped account for global sales. The image on the Weibo post displayed a photo of the upcoming Realme “Blade Runner” handset that is arriving on May 25 along with several new products.

Previous reports have suggested that this new Realme phone will debut as the company’s first gaming handset. Qi’s post read (Machine-Translated); “Let me reveal that this time the protagonist internally code-named “Blade Runner” will be an anniversary gift specially prepared for all true fans to pursue the ultimate surprise!”

Close

The image confirms that this upcoming Realme device will feature a quad-camera setup, which has become standard on Realme smartphones across all budgets. This is not the mysterious Realme phone that was spotted in April. Since a periscope camera is notably absent from this setup, we doubt that the phone in question is not the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

related news

The new phone will likely be a spin-off of the Realme X50 Pro, given its design similarities. However, it is unclear whether it will be a flagship powered by a Snapdragon 865 or a premium-mid-ranger with the new Snapdragon 768G chipset that is tailor-made for mobile gaming. Realme is expected to announce several products this month, including the Realme TV, Realme smartwatch, and Realme X3 series, among others.

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

