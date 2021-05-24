Realme Snapdragon 778G 5G and Snapdragon 870 powered phones tipped to launch on June 18

Last week, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 778G SoC for the next generation of mid-range 5G smartphones. Not long after its launch, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth confirmed that the brand would be among the first to unveil a new device powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC.



Thrilled to share that #realme will be one of the first brands to Leap to #Snapdragon 778G 5G!

Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/4DswTsozg8

— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) May 19, 2021

Now, a new leak courtesy of know tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Realme phones powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset will arrive on June 18. In his previous tweet, Madhav revealed that the smartphone with the Snapdragon 778G chipset in the works will be codenamed “Quicksilver”, which is likely the same phone referred to in the tweet.

The tipster also suggested that the company will be bringing Snapdragon 870 powered handset on June 18. Realme recently confirmed a launch event in India, although the company plans on launching the Realme X7 Max 5G and a new Realme Smart TV 4K at the event. The Realme X7 Max 5G will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo and will use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

So the wait for the first Snapdragon 778G powered smartphone will continue. Additionally, the company hasn't confirmed any June 18 event in China just yet, so we'd suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.