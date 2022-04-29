English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme Smart TV X FHD Series launched in India alongside Realme GT Neo 3

    The Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 40-inch screen size and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch model.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

    Realme just concluded its GT Neo 3 event, where the company unveiled the world’s first smartphone with 150W charging support. However, the GT Neo 3 wasn’t the only debutant at the event. Realme also launched a new budget smart TV alongside the phone.

    Realme Smart TV X FHD Price in India

    The Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 40-inch screen size and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch model. The Realme Smart TV X FHD series will be available for purchase in India starting May 4 via realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores. Realme is also offering an initial discount of Rs 2,000 on the 40-inch model and Rs 3,000 on the 43-inch variant.

    Realme Smart TV X FHD Features & Specifications 

    The Realme Smart TV X FHD is available in 40 and 43-inch screen sizes. The TV boasts a Full HD resolution and supports HLG and HDR10 formats for better dynamic range. The TV is powered by an unspecified MediaTek chip with Cortex A-55 cores paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The TV also features auto low latency mode (ALLM) for smoother gaming.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Realme Smart TV X FHD packs quad stereo speakers with a 24W output. The speakers also bring Dolby Atmos support. Realme’s latest TV runs on Android 11 TV with full access to the Google Play Store. It has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support.

    Realme’s new Full HD TV also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It has one HDMI (ARC) port, two standard HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV input, LAN port, headphone jack, Digital Audio output, and more.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #realme tv #smart TVs
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 04:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.