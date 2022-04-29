Realme Smart TV X FHD Series launched in India alongside Realme GT Neo 3

Realme just concluded its GT Neo 3 event, where the company unveiled the world’s first smartphone with 150W charging support. However, the GT Neo 3 wasn’t the only debutant at the event. Realme also launched a new budget smart TV alongside the phone.

Realme Smart TV X FHD Price in India

The Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 40-inch screen size and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch model. The Realme Smart TV X FHD series will be available for purchase in India starting May 4 via realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores. Realme is also offering an initial discount of Rs 2,000 on the 40-inch model and Rs 3,000 on the 43-inch variant.

Realme Smart TV X FHD Features & Specifications

The Realme Smart TV X FHD is available in 40 and 43-inch screen sizes. The TV boasts a Full HD resolution and supports HLG and HDR10 formats for better dynamic range. The TV is powered by an unspecified MediaTek chip with Cortex A-55 cores paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The TV also features auto low latency mode (ALLM) for smoother gaming.

The Realme Smart TV X FHD packs quad stereo speakers with a 24W output. The speakers also bring Dolby Atmos support. Realme’s latest TV runs on Android 11 TV with full access to the Google Play Store. It has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support.

Realme’s new Full HD TV also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It has one HDMI (ARC) port, two standard HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV input, LAN port, headphone jack, Digital Audio output, and more.





