Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch, Realme Band 2 launched in India: Everything you need to know

Realme recently dropped a new smart TV and smart band during its Narzo 50 launch event on September 24. The Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch were revealed alongside the Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i.

Realme Band 2, Realme Smart TV Neo 32 Price

The Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 in India and will go on sale from September 27 onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline partner stores. The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. The TV will be available for purchase starting October 3 through the same channels.

Realme Band 2

The Realme Band 2 sports a 1.4-inch colour display with a 167x320 pixels resolution with 500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme Band 2 comes with universal 18mm interchangeable straps. It features a GH3011 sensor that continuously monitors heart rate. The Band 2 also boasts of blood oxygen monitoring. Realme’s latest smart band also supports up to 90 sports and workout modes.

The Realme Band 2 packs a 204 mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The band also features 50 personalized dial faces, a stylish wrist strap, smart AIoT control to control IoT devices such as earphones, speakers, light bulbs, etc. The smart band is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It can be connected to various IoT devices through the Realme Link app that is available on Android and iOS.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32

The Realme Smart TV Neo is a 32-inch smart TV with TUV Rheinland low blue light certified. The TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor that is built on the 64-bit architecture. It also supports a Chroma Boost picture engine that is said to enhance the picture quality. The TV boasts a bezel-less design with two HDMI ports, a USB Type-A port, an AV port, and a LAN port.

The TV also comes with two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio. The Realme Smart TV Neo is integrated with popular streaming media platforms that include YouTube, Hungama, Eros Now, and others. The CC Cast feature enables users to play mobile games or stream videos directly from a smartphone or tablet.