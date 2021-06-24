Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32, Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds launched in India: Everything you need to know

Realme just launched the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India. But apart from the two Narzo 30 series devices, the company also unveiled a new smart TV and a pair of true wireless earbuds. The Realme Buds Q2 aim to offer a compelling set of features on a budget, while the new Realme Smart TV is a rare sight, offering a Full HD (1080p) resolution at 32 inches. In India., most 32-inch LED TVs feature an HD (720p) resolution.

Realme Buds Q2, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Prices in India

The Realme Buds Q2’s price in India is set at Rs 2,499, while the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 costs Rs 18,999. The new Buds Q2 will go on sale starting June 30, while the TV will be available for purchase on June 29. Realme is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on its new Smart TV as an introductory offer. The new Buds Q2 will be available through Amazon, Realme.com, and other retailers, while the new TV will be available on Flipkart Realme.com, and other retailers.

Realme Buds Q2 Features and Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 debut as the most affordable true wireless earbuds to offer active noise cancellation. Apart from ANC, the Buds Q2 also feature a low-latency mode with an 88ms response time for gaming. Additionally, you also get a transparency mode and ANC mode. The earphones also pack dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls. The Buds Q2 earbuds are available in Calm Gray and Active Black colour options.

The Buds Q2 can be paired through Bluetooth 5.2 and supports SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The Buds Q2 offer 28 hours of total battery life and are charged through a USB Type-C port. The earbuds also pack 10mm dynamic drivers and touch controls. The Realme Buds Q2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be paired using the Realme Link app.

Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Features and Specifications

The new Realme TV features a 32-inch LED panel with a Full HD resolution, which is a rarity in India. The Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch offer 16.7 million colours and a wide gamut, up to 85 percent NTSC. According to Realme, the Chroma Boost Picture Engine here makes the picture more layered, more vibrant and the visual experience more vivid, realistic, and natural. The smart TV also comes with seven different picture modes.

The Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 packs 24W Quad Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with a built-in ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It uses 1GB of DDR3 RAM with 8GB Flash ROM. The runs on Android TV 9 with support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 also supports HDR formats including HLG and HDR10.