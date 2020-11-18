Realme ships 6.3 million smartphones during Festive Days sale in India

Realme announced that it sold over 8.3 million products during its Festive Days sale in India. To recall, the six-day sale began on October 16 at midnight. As a part of the sale, Realme offered discounts on smartphones, accessories, and AIoT products on its official Indian website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

The company said that 6.3 million of the 8.3 million products sold during the sale were smartphones. This resulted in year-on-year growth of over 20 percent. This year, Realme unveiled several smartphones at different price points, particularly in the sub-20K segment.



Making a mark in tech-lifestyle & providing the best trendsetting technology, we have sold 190K+ units of the #realmeSmartTV, 350K+ units of Smart wearables & 1.25M+ units of Smart Audio category during the #realmeFestiveDays.

We are now truly an emerging tech brand!

— realme (@realmemobiles) November 18, 2020

Realme sold over 1.6 million units of the Realme 7 series during the Festive Days sale. Additionally, Realme also sold over 1.2 million Realme C11 units and more than 1.35 million Narzo 20 series phones.

Realme also diversified its product portfolio with the launch of smart TVs, TWS earbuds, and other wearables. The Chinese OEM also announced a number of AIoT products, including a security camera, electric toothbrushes, earphones, and a smart plug.

Earlier this month, Realme also became the fastest smartphone brand to sell five crores smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, Realme recorded a quarterly shipment of 1.48 crores and became the world’s fastest-growing brand in Q3 2020 as it grew 132 percent (QoQ). Of the five crore smartphones sold globally, three crores came from India alone.