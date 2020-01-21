App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme shipments plunge, Xiaomi and Samsung continue to grow after festive season

Xiaomi, on the other hand, had a good run with its Redmi Note 8 series launch and price cuts on other smartphones that followed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi and Samsung continued to grow their domestic market share after the festive season. Surprisingly, Realme was reportedly the only brand among the top five smartphone manufacturers to see a decline in its shipments during the October-December quarter.

Realme’s shipments peaked in September, with a 16.74 percent market share. However, in November and December, the BBK group-led company saw a steep decline, IDC reported. 

In November last year, Realme was able to capture 9.3 percent of the market. The shipments declined further in December, wherein the Chinese manufacturer recorded 8.23 percent market share.

The reason behind the jump in market share during September is said to be online festive sales across e-commerce platforms. Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager at IDC told The Economic Times, that 80 percent of Realme’s sales came from the online channel. “Most of the online buying took place around the festive season, which is why Realme being an online-heavy brand saw a jump in September,” Joshi added.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, had a strong run with its Redmi Note 8 series launch and price cuts on other smartphones that followed. The ‘Number 1 smartphone brand in India’ was able to achieve such numbers primarily due to its spread across online and offline channels.

Xiaomi has reportedly sold over 10 million Redmi Note 8 series smartphones within a month of its launch.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung, too, had a successful run after the festive sale season in India. As per the IDC report, Samsung had 16.19 percent market share in September. In the following months of October and November, Samsung’s slice of market share grew to 19.85 percent and 21.08 percent, respectively. 

The report stated that Samsung’s online share surged to 18.77 percent in November from 10.3 percent in September. “M30s handset worked extremely well for Samsung in the online space and drove shipments for the brand,” Joshi said.

Other BBK-led brands, namely Vivo, and Oppo saw growth in shipments during the quarter under review. Vivo captured 16.92 percent of the market share, whereas Oppo gained 11.2 percent of the market.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.