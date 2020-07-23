App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme reaches 40 million users globally

Realme is now one of the top seven smartphone brands in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite its popularity and a strong product portfolio in the smartphone market, Realme is still a relatively young brand. However, since its establishment on May 4, 2018, Realme has grown considerably and is now one of the top seven smartphone brands in the world. Realme managed to reach the top 5 spots in 9 of the 59 countries it operates in.

Now, Realme has announced a new milestone, reaching 40 million users globally. More recently, the Realme C11 shipped 150,000 units within just two minutes of its first sale in India. Prior to the Realme C11, the budget Narzo 10 handset managed 70,000 units shipped in a similar time frame.

Looking back, Realme hit one million sales in September 2018, only a couple of months after it first entered the market. By August 2019, Realme hit 10 million smartphone shipment. The company reached the 25 million sales mark by January this year and subsequently announced a total user base of 35 million globally by May.

This also means that Realme has pushed 5 million units between May and now, which is an impressive feat considering the recent slump in smartphone sales as the market continues to struggle because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

