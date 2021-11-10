Realme Q3T with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 144Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery launched

Realme recently dropped a new phone in its Q series in China. The Realme Q3T arrives with a powerful mid-range Snapdragon chipset, 5G, a triple-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, and a sizeable battery.

Realme Q3T Price

The Realme Q3T price in China is set CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 24,450) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The device is offered in Nebula and Night Sky Blue colour options. As of now, there is no information about availability outside China.

Realme Q3T Specifications

The Realme Q3T is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also supports the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that lets you use up to 5GB of the storage as virtual RAM.

The Realme Q3T opts for a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports 96 percent of NTSC and features 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Realme Q3T uses a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a monochrome unit. On the front, the punch hole cut out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme Q3T also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.