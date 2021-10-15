Realme Q3s with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 144Hz display, 48 MP triple cameras to be launched on October 19

Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT series phone in China on October 19. However, the company has officially confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2T won’t be the only phone arriving in China next week.

According to a post on Weibo, the Realme Q3s will debut alongside the GT Neo2 on October 19 at 02:00 pm CST (11:30 am IST). The poster also reveals that the Realme Q3s will be offered in a gradient white and purple colour. While we don’t know the full specs of the Realme Q3s, the company has revealed a few details.

The company uploaded a post on Weibo confirming that the Realme Q3s would sport a 144Hz IPS LCD panel. The display will feature a variable refresh rate that can scale between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The refresh rate can be automatically adjusted based on your usage.

The display also features DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10 support, and 4096 levels of fine dimming. Last month, Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek confirmed that the Realme Q3s would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. The Realme Q3s also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The image of the Q3s’ back panel also reveals a triple-camera setup on the back. The rear panel also confirms that the device will feature a 48 MP primary sensor. The device is also expected to pack a 4,880 mAh battery capacity with fast-charging support over USB Type-C port. You can expect more details about the phone to be revealed in the coming days.