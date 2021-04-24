Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3, Realme Q3i Launched with 5G and Triple Rear Cameras: All you need to know

Realme recently made new additions to its Q lineup in China. After hosting events for the Realme 8 in India and Europe, the smartphone maker took the lid off the Q3 series in China. The new series includes three 5G phones, including the Realme Q3 5G, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i 5G.

Realme Q3 Series Price

The Realme Q3 Pro’s price is set at CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 20,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme Q3 Pro is offered in an 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,100). It is available in Electric Blue, Firefly, and Gravity Black colour options.

The Realme Q3 5G’s price is set at CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,000) for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme Q3 5G is offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration for CNY 1,399 (Roughly Rs 16,200). It is available in Psychedelic Silver and Sci-Fi Black colour options.

The Realme Q3i 5G’s price is set at CNY 999 (Roughly Rs 11,600) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme Q3i 5G is offered in a 6GB/128GB configuration for CNY 1,099 (Roughly Rs 16,200). It is available in Light Blue and Particle Ash colour options.

Realme Q3 Pro

The Realme Q3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chip has a built-in sub-6GHz modem that offers peak download speeds of 4.67 Gbps. The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Realme Q3 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with full DCI-P3 coverage. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the phone boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. The main camera can capture 4K video at up to 60fps. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone comes with a headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme Q3 5G

The Realme Q3 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC with up to 3.7 Gbps of download speeds. The Realme Q3 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 30W charger included in the box.

The Realme Q3 boasts a 48 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. However, video support is limited to 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. The Realme Q3 boasts a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The audio setup is the same as its ‘Pro’ counterpart with a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme Q3i 5G

The Realme Q3i 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with an integrated model that offers peak download speeds of 2.77Gbps. The LCD panel here is the same as that on standard Realm Q3, although the refresh rate is limited to 90Hz. The 5,000 mAh battery is also retained, but charging is limited to 18W. The Realme Q3i also retains the 48 MP primary camera but is paired with a B&W depth sensor and macro camera. Lastly, the details of the phone’s selfie camera are still unclear.