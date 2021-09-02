MARKET NEWS

Realme Pad launching in India on September 9, CEO Madhav Sheth highlights super-slim design

Apart from the slim profile, Realme Pad also features an edged metal frame and a slight camera bump.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch its first tablet in India next week. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme Pad would be arriving in India on September 9 during a virtual event where it will also reveal the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i.

Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme Pad will feature a “real-ly light and slim” design.

Apart from the slim profile, the tablet also features an edged metal frame and a slight camera bump. Sheth also talked about the disruptive pricing of the new tab, which suggests it will fall in the affordable category. The Realme Pad will be unveiled at the company’s launch event on September 9.

Last month, leaks about the Realme Pad suggested that it would measure 6.8mm thick, which will make it one of the slimmest tablets in the market. The tablet is also expected to come in Silver and Grey colour options. It could also pack a 7,100 mAh battery with charging through a USB Type-C port.

The tablet is also expected to have two speakers and a single 8 MP rear camera. The Realme Pad might feature a 10.4-inch IPS LCD panel with an 8 MP front camera. Previous leaks also suggest that the Realme Pad will be powered by a MediaTek G80 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. While Realme hasn’t provided details on pricing, we expect the Realme Pad’s price in India to fall in the sub-20K segment.
Tags: #Realme #Tablets
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:18 pm

