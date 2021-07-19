Realme Pad design renders leaked ahead of official launch

Realme Pad design renders have leaked. The new Realme tablet is expected to launch very soon. The 91Mobiles report has also leaked the tablet’s specifications and some other key details ahead of the launch.

The Realme Pad will sport a 10.4-inch display. It will have slightly thick bezels around the display. On the back, the device will have a single rear camera setup. The camera module protrudes slightly and does not come with an LED flash.

The tablet has flat edges, similar to the iPad Pro 2021. It also has a dual-tone finish on the back, along with a straight line that goes through the camera module. The frame on one side features the Power button and two speakers, whereas the other side has a USB Type-C port and two more speakers. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

The frame also includes a slot housing the USB port, which could hold the stylus. The tablet measures 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm. The report also mentions that Realme Pad will pack a 7,100 mAh cell under the hood. It is also rumoured to launch in Silver and Grey colour options.

The Realme Pad launch is rumoured for later this quarter or early October alongside the Realme Book laptop. The company is yet to announce the official launch date of its two new devices.