Realme Pad, 8s, 8i launch in India: All you need to know

Realme Pad launch in India is slated for September 9. Realme has confirmed some of the key specifications of its first tablet ahead of the launch. At the Realme Pad tablet launch event, the company will also unveil two new Realme smartphones called the Realme 8i and Realme 8s.

Realme Pad

Realme Pad is the company’s first tablet in India. The tablet is confirmed to feature a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It has slightly thick bezels around the display and offers an 82.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The front camera is placed on the right bezel of the tablet that when held horizontally will offer a wider screen estate while looking directly into the camera during video calls. The Realme Pad will also come with support for Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad tablet is confirmed to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It will have a single rear camera. Rumours suggest that the front and rear camera will have an 8MP sensor. The rear camera will have support for autofocus, whereas the front camera will come with a fixed focus.

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme Pad is only 6.9mm thick. It will also pack a 7,100 mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging through a USB Type-C port.

Realme 8s

Some of the Realme 8s specifications have been confirmed ahead of the official launch. The phone is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood for 5G network support. It will have a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner of the display.

Some key details of the upcoming Realme smartphone have also leaked. It will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset will get a 64 MP triple-camera setup with a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie camera. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Realme 8s 5G will be available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options.

Realme will launch the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8i

Realme 8i is a budget smartphone in India launching on September 9. It will have a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. The phone is expected to pack up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, you get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie camera. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handset is available in Space Black and Space Purple.

Both the phones will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top and will also support Dynamic RAM expansion up to 13GB on the Realme 8s 5G and up to 10GB on the Realme 8i. They also use a side-mounted fingerprint reader.