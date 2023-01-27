 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme officially tease Coca Cola themed smartphone in India

Carlsen Martin
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The Coca Cola phone is likely to feature the same specifications as the Realme 10 4G.

Leaked renders of the Coca-Cola phone recently emerged online. While several rumours and the deign of the renders pointed towards a rethemed version of the Realme 10 4G, we now have confirmation that Realme will release a smartphone in partnership with the world’s largest soft drink brand.

Realme has setup a dedicated event page teasing the launch of the upcoming Coca-Cola smartphone. While the page doesn’t have any mention of Coca-Cola, there are several hints that point to the collaboration between the two brands. A caption on the page also reads, “Realme is set to get really refreshing.”

Apart from the caption, Realme has also used other Coca-Cola themed images to tease the arrival of the smartphone. However, no details about the phone or its specs have been revealed. But if rummours are to be believed, then the Coca Cola phone will feature the same specifications as the Realme 10 4G. It is worth noting that the Realme 10 4G features a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India.

