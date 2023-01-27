Realme officially tease Coca Cola themed smartphone in India

Leaked renders of the Coca-Cola phone recently emerged online. While several rumours and the deign of the renders pointed towards a rethemed version of the Realme 10 4G, we now have confirmation that Realme will release a smartphone in partnership with the world’s largest soft drink brand.

Realme has setup a dedicated event page teasing the launch of the upcoming Coca-Cola smartphone. While the page doesn’t have any mention of Coca-Cola, there are several hints that point to the collaboration between the two brands. A caption on the page also reads, “Realme is set to get really refreshing.”

Apart from the caption, Realme has also used other Coca-Cola themed images to tease the arrival of the smartphone. However, no details about the phone or its specs have been revealed. But if rummours are to be believed, then the Coca Cola phone will feature the same specifications as the Realme 10 4G. It is worth noting that the Realme 10 4G features a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India.

Realme 10 4G Specifications

The Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 as opposed to Android 13. The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 28 minutes. The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Realme 10 boasts a 16 MP camera for selfies. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

Carlsen Martin