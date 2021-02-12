Realme Narzo gaming accessories could arrive alongside Narzo 30 series

Realme is gearing up to launch its Narzo 30 series soon, with the company already carrying out a survey for the retail box for the Narzo 30 phone. However, a recent tweet by renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggests that Realme will launch other devices with the Narzo 30 series.



Exclusive: realme will also be launching gaming accessories along with narzo 30 series. These look cool...

The gaming mouse and the pad also indicates at an imminent launch of a gaming laptop? #realme is yet to announce the launch dates of the narzo 30 series. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/0XBQpITfq2 February 12, 2021

A recent tweet suggests that Realme will be launching gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 series. The image shows a gaming mouse, mouse pad, and an air controller.

It is worth noting that the controller has a trigger on the back, which looks a lot like the Oculus Quest 2 controller. Additionally, the mouse has a similar design as the Logitech's G502 Hero. This suggests a collaboration between the two brands as it looks like a carbon copy.