Realme Narzo gaming accessories could arrive alongside Narzo 30 series

The leak shows a gaming mouse, mouse pad, and an air controller.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch its Narzo 30 series soon, with the company already carrying out a survey for the retail box for the Narzo 30 phone. However, a recent tweet by renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggests that Realme will launch other devices with the Narzo 30 series.

A recent tweet suggests that Realme will be launching gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 series. The image shows a gaming mouse, mouse pad, and an air controller.

It is worth noting that the controller has a trigger on the back, which looks a lot like the Oculus Quest 2 controller. Additionally, the mouse has a similar design as the Logitech's G502 Hero. This suggests a collaboration between the two brands as it looks like a carbon copy.

The Realme Narzo-branded gaming accessories will likely debut alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series, which will include the Realme Narzo 30A, Narzo 30, and Narzo 30 Pro. While the specs of the Realme Narzo 30 series are relatively unknown, the Narzo 30 Pro recently showed up on TENAA.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gaming #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:44 pm

