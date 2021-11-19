Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme C35 may launch soon, listings spotted on ECC certification website

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme C35 might be in the works. The two Realme phones have reportedly been spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings. Realme has already revealed several phones in its Narzo series, with the Realme Narzo 50A already available in India.

Parag Guglani spotted the two Realme phones on ECC with model numbers RMS3516 for the Realme Narzo 50A Prime and RMX3511 for the Realme C35. Additionally, the tipster also spotted an unnamed device with model number RMX3521. However, given its model number, it may likely be another C series smartphone.

The ECC listing doesn’t provide any details about the specifications of the three phones or an official launch timeline. However, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime might be a rebranded version of the Realme Narzo 50A, which arrived in India earlier this year.