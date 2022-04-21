Realme Narzo 50A Prime launching in India on April 25: Check Expected Price, Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is launching in India soon. The Narzo 50A Prime is the fourth smartphone in the line-up to make its way to India following the launch of the Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, and Narzo 50A.



This one’s going to level up your smartphone viewing experience manifolds!

The #realmenarzo50APrime coming with some #MassivePowerMightyPerformance at 12:30 PM, 25th April, on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/sttXp02pCn pic.twitter.com/6qLIj5HgaV — realme (@realmeIndia) April 21, 2022

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will debut in India’s affordable smartphone market on April 25, ahead of the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3, which is slated to arrive on April 29. The launch event for the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will take place in India on April 25 at 12:30 pm (noon). However, the phone was already unveiled in Indonesia last month.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Expected Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support. It will run on a version of Android, presumably Android 11 or Android 11 Go Edition, with the Realme UI skin on top.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. While the screen will have a 60Hz refresh rate, it will offer a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Realme Narzo 50A Prim will get a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit, and 2 MP portrait sensor.

On the front, the phone will opt for an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and more. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will likely debut in India’s sub-10K segment. The phone will be offered in Blue and Black colours.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes