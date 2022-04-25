Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Triple Cameras

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has officially been unveiled in India. The Narzo 50A Prime arrives as an affordable smartphone that uses a Unisoc chipset, a Full HD+ display, and a large battery with fast-charging support.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, although the phone is also available in a 4GB/128GB configuration for Rs 12,499. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours starting April 28 via Realme.com, Realme stores, and Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of expandable (up to 1TB via microSD card) UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 11 based on Realme UI R Edition.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 2,408 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It also features a peak brightness of 600 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Additionally, the screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Narzo 50A Prime opts for a triple-camera setup on the back the comprises a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a B&W portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime also packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone comes with a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 4G LTE, and more.