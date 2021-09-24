Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i launched in India's budget segment: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

Realme has officially dropped the Narzo 50 series in India. The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i are budget smartphones, with the former debuting as the more expensive of the two devices.

Realme Narzo 50 Series Price in India

The Realme Narzo 50A is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB/128GB option. The Narzo 50A is available in Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green colour options. The Realme Narzo 50i’s price in India is set at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. It is available in Mint Green Carbon Black colours. Both devices will be available from October 7 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail channels.

Realme Narzo 50A Specs

The Realme Narzo 50A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Narzo 50A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The phone opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the handset opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Realme Narzo 50i Specs

The Realme Narzo 50i is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with 400 nits of brightness. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For optics, the Narzo 50i gets a single 8 MP AI rear camera and a 5 MP AI selfie camera on the front. The Narzo 50i packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over a MicroUSB port. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more.