    Realme Narzo 50 with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz Display launch in India set for February 24

    Realme claims that the Narzo 50 will offer the best performance in the segment, which suggests it will be priced anywhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.

    February 21, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

    Realme Narzo 50 official launch date has been announced in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is launching the vanilla Narzo 50 in India on February 24. The launch of the Realme Narzo 50 follows last year’s Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A.

    The launch event for the Realme Narzo 50 in India will take place on February 24 at 12:30 pm (noon). The event will be streamed on the company’s official channels. Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 50 will be available through Amazon India.

    While we’re still a couple of days away from the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 in India, a dedicated page on Amazon does provide some information about the device’s specifications.

    Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

    The Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which means that the phone won’t support 5G connectivity. The phone will come with a 120Hz ultra-smooth display with a hole-punch camera cutout. The Narzo 50 also has a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack on the bottom.

    Additionally, you can also see two volume buttons on the left and a fingerprint reader on the right, confirming that the Narzo 50 will use an LCD panel. The phone appears to have a triple-camera setup on the back, while the Narzo logo is located on the bottom of the back panel.

    Tags: #Amazon India #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 02:25 pm

