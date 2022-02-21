Realme Narzo 50 with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz Display launch in India set for February 24

Realme Narzo 50 official launch date has been announced in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is launching the vanilla Narzo 50 in India on February 24. The launch of the Realme Narzo 50 follows last year’s Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A.



The Young Players are all set for the arrival of #realmenarzo50 with #MightyPerformanceBoosted!

Drop a if you’re excited!

Launching at 12:30 PM, 24th Feb, on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/HH9v6hGyPEpic.twitter.com/k1jVWa3APH — realme (@realmeIndia) February 20, 2022

The launch event for the Realme Narzo 50 in India will take place on February 24 at 12:30 pm (noon). The event will be streamed on the company’s official channels. Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 50 will be available through Amazon India.

While we’re still a couple of days away from the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 in India, a dedicated page on Amazon does provide some information about the device’s specifications.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which means that the phone won’t support 5G connectivity. The phone will come with a 120Hz ultra-smooth display with a hole-punch camera cutout. The Narzo 50 also has a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack on the bottom.

Additionally, you can also see two volume buttons on the left and a fingerprint reader on the right, confirming that the Narzo 50 will use an LCD panel. The phone appears to have a triple-camera setup on the back, while the Narzo logo is located on the bottom of the back panel.