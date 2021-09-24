Realme Narzo 50 series launching in India today alongside Realme Band 2, Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch: How to watch the livestream

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 50 series later today alongside a new smart TV and smart band. The devices in question arriving today include the Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Realme Band 2, and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.



The launch event will take place virtually at 12:30 pm (IST) and will be streamed through the company’s social media platforms – YouTube and Facebook.

Realme Narzo 50 Series

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery and a 50 MP triple-camera setup on the back. As of now, details about the Realme Narzo 50i are still scarce.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch

The Realme Smart TV Neo will feature a 32-inch LED panel with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It will pack two premium 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio.

Realme Band 2

The Realme Band 2 will feature a new 1.4-inch colour touch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a GH3011 sensor and features real-time heart rate monitoring. The Realme Band 2 will monitor blood oxygen levels and feature 90 sports modes.