Realme Narzo 50 series launching in India on September 24

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Realme is gearing up for a new smartphone launch soon. Company executives recently confirmed the existence of the Realme Narzo 50 series through a teaser post. Additionally, the company also put out a tweet confirming the Narzo 50 series will be launching in India next week.



The #Narzobyrealme series is loved by our Young Players & we're delighted to say,"We are Back!"

Your love always pushes us to bring something outstanding & this time we bring to you the #realmeNarzo50series#StayTuned!https://t.co/W0jOslq4vy pic.twitter.com/To5SpP3GTO September 17, 2021

The Realme Narzo 50 series launch will take place on September 24. As of now, it is unclear which phones will be unveiled, but the company is expected to reveal the Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro, and Narzo 50A, at the event.Realme India and Europe CMO, Francis Wong recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone will also feature a GPU clocked at 1GHz with HyperEngine enhancements.

We choose MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 1GHz GPU & HyperEngine enhancements for all young players with our upcoming #realmeNarzo50A. Being an optimized & reliable processor I'm sure it will offer the young players the best experience. #narzo50series incoming!— Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 15, 2021

As of now, specs of the Realme Narzo 50 series are yet to be unveiled, but the MediaTek G85 chip is also featured on the Narzo 30A, suggesting minor upgrades across the board. However, we should get more details about the Narzo 50 series in the coming days.