you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme Narzo 50 series launching in India on September 24

Narzo 50A to use MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Image: Pranav Hegde)


Realme is gearing up for a new smartphone launch soon. Company executives recently confirmed the existence of the Realme Narzo 50 series through a teaser post. Additionally, the company also put out a tweet confirming the Narzo 50 series will be launching in India next week.

The Realme Narzo 50 series launch will take place on September 24. As of now, it is unclear which phones will be unveiled, but the company is expected to reveal the Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro, and Narzo 50A, at the event.

Realme India and Europe CMO, Francis Wong recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone will also feature a GPU clocked at 1GHz with HyperEngine enhancements.

As of now, specs of the Realme Narzo 50 series are yet to be unveiled, but the MediaTek G85 chip is also featured on the Narzo 30A, suggesting minor upgrades across the board. However, we should get more details about the Narzo 50 series in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:01 pm

