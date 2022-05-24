Realme Narzo 50 5G launched with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC: Check price, offers, features

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Realme Narzo 50 5G sale in India has begun. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB/64GB base variant. Realme's Narzo 50 5G will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Realme's online store.

Realme's Narzo 50 5G Pricing and offers

Realme's Narzo 50 5G is available in three variants. While the 4GB+64GB will cost you Rs 15,999, the 4GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 16,999 and the top-end variant with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage will set you back Rs 17,999. It is available in two colour variants - Hyper Blue and Hyper Black.

As part of the launch, Realme is offering several discounts. HDFC Bank debit and credit cards users can avail a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all variants. The company is also offering users up to Rs 11,050 via exchange offers.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications

The Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone brandishes Realme UI 3.0, based on Google's Android 12.

The device runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 810 5G SoC, and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the back of the phone is a dual camera module with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a black and white portrait lens. On the front, is a 8-megapixel camera for selfies.





