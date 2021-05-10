Realme Narzo 30 with MediaTek G95 SoC arriving on May 18: Everything we know so far

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series in India back in March. The two phones in the lineup included the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, although there were no details about a vanilla Realme Narzo 30, until now. The company recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 will be arriving in Malaysia on May 18.

The Realme Malaysia website has revealed that the Realme Narzo 30 launch will take place at 12:00 pm local time, which is 09:30 am IST on May 18. Realme hasn’t confirmed too many details about the Narzo 30 handset, but the company did reveal that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

In addition to official details, a YouTube channel (Marc Yeo Tech Review) also shared what seems to be an accurate unboxing video. The video, which lasts over seven minutes, provides details about the Narzo 30’s specs and design. On the front, you see a hole-punch display with slim bezels on either side of the screen, while there’s a V-shape pattern in the vertical stripe on the back.

The hands-on video also suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 will have a 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Narzo 30 is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge technology. The handset appears to have a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone is also rumoured to run Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

While this model of the Realme Narzo 30 doesn’t support 5G, Realme Europe VP, Madhav Sheth recently confirmed a 5G model of the device was in the works. For now, there is no information about the Realme Narzo 30’s launch in India.