Realme Narzo 30 tipped to launch during the last week of February, at least one Narzo 30 phone will support 5G

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 series soon, with the company previously asking users to vote on the design of the retail box. Since that teaser, the rumours surrounding the Realme Narzo 30 series has been doing the rounds. But now, there are some signs that the Realme Narzo 30 series may arrive sooner than later.



Young Players have made their choice!

More than 15,000 Gaming Enthusiasts voted for their favourite Narzo smartphone box.

Stay tuned for the next update! pic.twitter.com/j3cxqPfs78 February 15, 2021



3 Million+ #Narzobyrealme users! Catering to the needs of Young Players, this achievement is a proof of our successful product strategy. RT if you are you excited to join the family! pic.twitter.com/4s59Hxw7iA

— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 15, 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter confirming the box design for the Realme Narzo 30.In a more recent tweet, Madhav confirmed that the company has over 3 million Narzo users.Last week, Sheth previously tweeted about the Realme X7 bringing 5G to the sub-20K segment. Following it up by asking users if Realme should release a 5G smartphone that is even cheaper than the X7. Sheth asked users to retweet and reply using “#DemocratizerOf5”.

We made 5G smartphones affordable by launching the #realmeX7 at less than 20K. Should we make 5G smartphones even more economical? RT & reply using #DemocratizerOf5G. February 12, 2021

The tweet suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 could make the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks more accessible. Considering the Realme X7 arrived in sub-20K segment, we could see the Narzo 30 5G phone debut for as low as Rs 15,000.