Realme Narzo 30 tipped to launch during the last week of February, at least one Narzo 30 phone will support 5G

Realme's 5G Narzo phone will likely be the cheapest 5G phone in India and could debut in the sub-15K segment.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 series soon, with the company previously asking users to vote on the design of the retail box. Since that teaser, the rumours surrounding the Realme Narzo 30 series has been doing the rounds. But now, there are some signs that the Realme Narzo 30 series may arrive sooner than later.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter confirming the box design for the Realme Narzo 30.

In a more recent tweet, Madhav confirmed that the company has over 3 million Narzo users.

Last week, Sheth previously tweeted about the Realme X7 bringing 5G to the sub-20K segment. Following it up by asking users if Realme should release a 5G smartphone that is even cheaper than the X7. Sheth asked users to retweet and reply using “#DemocratizerOf5”.

The tweet suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 could make the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks more accessible. Considering the Realme X7 arrived in sub-20K segment, we could see the Narzo 30 5G phone debut for as low as Rs 15,000.

Last week, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro passed through certification website TENAA, hinting towards an imminent launch. According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, an industry source claimed that the Realme Narzo 30 series would launch during the last week of February, between Feb 21 and 28. Realme also teased gaming accessories under its Narzo brand.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:10 pm

