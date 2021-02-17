MARKET NEWS

Realme Narzo 30 series launch in India officially teased, Narzo 30 Pro design and 5G support confirmed

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series has been gaining a lot of headway in recent times, with several leaks and rumours about the phone popping up on social media. However, Realme has not provided any concrete details about the Narzo 30 phones, apart from revealing a retail box; until now that is.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently shared an image of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, revealing the design of the device. Apart from the phone, the image also displays the retail box, which confirms that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will feature 5G connectivity.

Realme also launched a short teaser video for the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series with Indian Hip Hop artists Emiway Bantai. The teaser only provides a glance at the Realme Narzo 30 Pro’s back panel and suggests that the series could launch in India soon. The teaser also provides a link to a teaser page for the Narzo 30 series on Flipkart.

The teaser video also suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 phones will have a hole-punch camera cutout. While details about the Realme Narzo 30 series are relatively scarce, previous tweets by Sheth had suggested that the Narzo 30 Pro would debut as the cheapest 5G phone in India, hinting at a sub-15K price.
A recent leak by an Indian tipster also showed an image of the Narzo 30 series poster. The poster suggests that two phones would be unveiled in the series, including the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A. The poster also confirms that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 120Hz display, presumably an IPS LCD panel.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 17, 2021 06:55 pm

