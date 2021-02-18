Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date announced; Realme Buds Air 2 to tag alongside

Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date has been confirmed. The company will host the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G launch in India on February 24. Alongside, Realme will also unveil the Buds Air 2 in India. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price in India is confirmed to be under Rs 20,000.

Realme Narzo 30 series launch in India

Realme will host the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro India launch on February 24. The company will unveil the two smartphones via a digital launch event at 12.30 pm. Viewers can stream the Narzo 30 series India launch event via YouTube and Realme’s other social media accounts.

Realme Narzo 30 series specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The teaser video also suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 phones will have a hole-punch camera cutout. As per a leaked poster, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will also have a quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme will also launch the Buds Air 2 at the Narzo 30 launch event. The budget TWS will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation.