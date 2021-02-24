Realme Narzo 30 Pro vs Poco X3: What are the differences?

Realme just launched two new smartphones in India. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro debuted as the most affordable 5G phone in India, while the Narzo 30A (Review) is a sub-10K 4G handset. Our focus in this comparison is on the former, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

At a starting price of Rs 16,999, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G falls in the same segment as the Poco X3. However, despite their similar pricing, the two phones have several differences separating them. Before we get into the comparison, it is worth noting that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G has made a few compromises to deliver 5G on a budget.

Specs Poco X3 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Processor Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 800U Display 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.9 + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth) 48 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 20MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.1 Battery 6,000, 33W Fast Charging 5,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Software Android 10; MIUI 11 Android 10; Realme UI

What are the differences?

In terms of build quality, both the Narzo 30 Pro and Poco X3 feature a similar plastic build, although the latter is slightly thicker and weighs a little more. In terms of finishes, it is anyone’s game, although we’d lean more towards the Poco X3. However, a phone’s finish mostly depends on personal preferences.

Both phones have the same Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Poco X3’s 240Hz touch sampling rate is higher than 180Hz on the Narzo 30 Pro. The screen on the Poco X3 supports HDR10, with the software featuring the highest Widevine L1 DRM support.

Both phones use pretty capable mid-range chipsets for their respective price. But Realme does have a bit of an advantage in terms of raw performance, courtesy of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Additionally, Realme also offers 5G connectivity, which is absent on the Poco X3. India doesn’t have a usable 5G network just yet, but the Narzo 30 Pro would support the connectivity if it arrived in the future.

The Poco X3 also has a larger battery capacity than the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Additionally, charging speed is even between the two devices. So, the X3 should have a slight advantage in the battery department. The Poco X3 also features stereo speakers. When choosing between MIUI for Poco or Realme UI, we’d have to go with the latter as it offers a cleaner experience.

In terms of optics, the Poco X3’s 64 MP quad-camera setup might have a slight advantage over the 48 MP triple-camera setup on the Narzo 30 Pro. We are yet to test the Narzo 30 Pro’s cameras, but there seems to be a few compromises here when comparing it to, say, the Realme X7.