MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme Narzo 30 Pro spotted on TENAA with 4,880 mAh battery and Android 11

According to the TENAA listing, the Narzo 30 Pro model will feature a 6.5-inch screen and 5G connectivity.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST

Realme only just revealed two 5G phones in India in the form of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. However, just a week since the launch and the company seems ready to launch new phones in its Narzo lineup. A listing of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, model number RMX3161.

According to the TENAA listing, the Narzo 30 Pro model will feature a 6.5-inch screen and 5G connectivity. The listing also suggests that the phone will run on Android 11. The phone is expected to pack a larger 4,880 mAh battery, despite them having the same screen size as the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

There is no word on charging speed, although we expect to see the same 65W fast charging that was supported by the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The listing also suggests that the handset measures 162.5*74.8*8.8 mm, making it slimmer than the Narzo 20 Pro. There was a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests that the device could be fitted with an LCD panel.

The back of the phone reveals a triple-camera setup, although camera specifications are still under wraps. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro featured a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm.

There is no confirmation that the phone in question is the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, but GSMArena reported that a regulatory agency let it slip that the RMX3171 is the Narzo 30A. And considering the Narzo 20 Pro is the RMX2161, the logical conclusion would be that the RMX3161 model number would indeed be the Narzo 30 Pro.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 11, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.