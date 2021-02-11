Realme Narzo 30 Pro spotted on TENAA with 4,880 mAh battery and Android 11

Realme only just revealed two 5G phones in India in the form of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. However, just a week since the launch and the company seems ready to launch new phones in its Narzo lineup. A listing of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, model number RMX3161.

According to the TENAA listing, the Narzo 30 Pro model will feature a 6.5-inch screen and 5G connectivity. The listing also suggests that the phone will run on Android 11. The phone is expected to pack a larger 4,880 mAh battery, despite them having the same screen size as the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

There is no word on charging speed, although we expect to see the same 65W fast charging that was supported by the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The listing also suggests that the handset measures 162.5*74.8*8.8 mm, making it slimmer than the Narzo 20 Pro. There was a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests that the device could be fitted with an LCD panel.

The back of the phone reveals a triple-camera setup, although camera specifications are still under wraps. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro featured a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm.