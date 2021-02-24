Realme Narzo 30 Pro launched in India as the most affordable 5G phone alongside Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in India and specifications have been announced. The company unveiled its most affordable 5G smartphone in India at the Realme Narzo 30A launch event. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G India price starts at Rs 16,999. It comes in two storage configurations with up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro India price is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The company has also launched an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 19,999.

The device comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colours.

Realme Narzo 30A price in India

The Realme Narzo 30A India price starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme Narzo 30A comes in Laser Black and Laser Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080*2400 resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The phone also comes with a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. The budget smartphone comes with 5G support. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charging.

On the back, the device has a 48MP triple-camera setup. Along with the 48MP primary camera is an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock.

It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications

Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720*1600 resolution. The display comes with a peak brightness of 570 nits.

Under the hood, the Narzo 30A gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30A camera at the back comes with a 13MP dual camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.