Realme Narzo 30 series launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch the live stream, specifications and more

Realme Narzo 30 series launch event in India will begin at 12.30 pm on February 24. The company will launch two smartphones under the Realme Narzo 30 series, namely the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. It will also launch the Realme Buds Air 2. Key Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro specifications have been teased ahead of the launch.

Realme Narzo 30 series India launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. The company will launch the two smartphones via a virtual event. Viewers can click on the video link below to watch the Realme Narzo 30 series launch live stream. You can also check the same on Realme’s YouTube and other social media accounts.

Realme Narzo 30 series specifications

Realme has confirmed some of the key Narzo 30 series specifications ahead of the India launch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The teaser video also suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 phones will have a hole-punch camera cutout. As per a leaked poster, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. The screen will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. It will also have a quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme will also launch the Buds Air 2 at the Narzo 30 launch event. The budget TWS will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation.