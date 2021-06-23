MARKET NEWS

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G launching in India tomorrow: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Additionally, Realme is also set to launch a new smart TV and Realme Buds Q2 alongside the Narzo 30 devices.

Carlsen Martin
June 23, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

Realme is set to launch two phones in its Narzo series tomorrow. The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will arrive as the latest edition to the series in India, joining the ranks of the Narzo 30A (Review) and Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Review). Additionally, Realme is also set to launch a new smart TV and Realme Buds Q2 alongside the Narzo 30 devices.

The launch event for the Realme Narzo 30 series will take place tomorrow (June 24) at 12:30 pm (IST). The live stream will be uploaded on Realme’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

Realme is touting the Narzo 30 5G as the most affordable 6GB 5G smartphone, while the Narzo 30 will bring a MediaTek G95 SoC at a never-before-seen price. Additionally, the Realme Buds Q2 will also offer ANC at a never-before-seen price.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Expected Specifications 

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In optics, the Narzo 30 5G uses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30 Expected Specifications 

The Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by the MediaTek G95 SoC. The Narzo 30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and arrives with 30W charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, a hole-punch cutout on the top left side that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Realme Buds Q2

Not much is known about the Buds Q2, but Realme has confirmed that the buds cut noise up to 25db. The Realme Buds Q2 also pack 10mm bass boost drivers and offers the longest battery life in the category.

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch

Lastly, Realme is also taking the lid off a new smart TV. The Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch features a bright display with Chroma Boost Picture Engine. The TV packs 24W Quad Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support to offer “best in segment cinematic sound”.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones #TV
first published: Jun 23, 2021 06:40 pm

