Realme Narzo 30 launch in India confirmed; to arrive in 4G, 5G variants

Realme Narzo 30 India launch has been confirmed. The company has confirmed that it will extend the Narzo 30 series lineup with the launch of Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 5G in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch while keeping the date under wraps.



Carrying forward the #PowerMeetsStyle legacy, #realmeNarzo30, and #realmeNarzo305G is all set to win the hearts of Young Players once again!

Sheth confirmed that the launch is happening later this month. A recent leak claimed that Realme will host a new event on June 24 in India. The company is yet to make an official announcement of the Realme Narzo 30 launch date in India. We would advise our readers to take the leaked launch date with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Realme has already launched the Narzo 30 in Malaysia. The company is expected to set the Realme Narzo 30 4G price in India under Rs 10,000. The 5G variant is likely to launch in India for around Rs 13,000.

The 4G variant features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and arrives with 30W charging support.

The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a peak brightness of 580 nits and has a hole-punch cutout on the top left side that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an NFC chip on board. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone is available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options.