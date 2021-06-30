Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds to go on sale in India today

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is set to go on sale for the first time on June 30 in India. The sub-20K 5G phone will be sold alongside the Realme Buds Q2, an affordable set of TWS earbuds that offer active noise cancellation.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India

The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds will go on sale at 12 noon on Realme.com, Flipkart, and through other major retail channels. The Realme Narzo 30 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model, while the Buds Q2 costs Rs 2,499. As part of an introductory offer, the Narzo 30 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 15,499.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The device packs 128GB of storage that is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness as well as a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the Narzo 30 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Narzo 30 5G’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Narzo 30 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The phone is available in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colour options.

Realme Buds Q2 Features and Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 pack 10mm dynamic drivers and come with active noise cancellation, a first at this price range in the country. The Buds Q2 feature a low-latency mode with an 88ms response time for gaming, a transparency mode to let in more ambient noise, and an ANC mode. The earphones also pack dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls.

The Buds Q2 earbuds are available in Calm Gray and Active Black colour options. The Buds Q2 offer 28 hours of total battery life and are charged through a USB Type-C port. They are compatible with both iOS and Android and can be paired through the Realme Link app.