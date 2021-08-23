MARKET NEWS

Realme Narzo 30 5G 4GB and 64GB variant launched in India

The new 4GB/64GB Narzo 30 5G variant will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores from noon August 24

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

Realme recently launched a new variant of Narzo 30 5G. The Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in a new 4GB/64GB variant. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a budget 5G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, and a large battery.

The new 4GB/64GB version is priced at Rs 13,999. The phone was only previously available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. The new 4GB/64GB variant will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores from August 24 noon.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications 

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device also comes with up to 128GB of storage, 2GB of which is used as virtual RAM.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It also sports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Narzo 30 5G’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Apart from the Narzo 30 new version, the company has also announced the Realme Fan Festival 2021 to commemorate Realme’s 100th million fan milestone.
ModelOffers
Realme 7 ProRs 4,000
Realme 8 5GRs 500
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (6GB)Rs 1,000
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (8GB)Rs 1,000
Realme X3 SuperZoomRs 6,000
Realme X7 5GRs 1,000
Realme X7 Pro 5GRs 3,000
Realme X7 Max 5GRs 2,000
Realme will also offer discounts on AIoT products, including headphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches.
first published: Aug 23, 2021 03:02 pm

