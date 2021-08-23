Realme Narzo 30 5G 4GB and 64GB variant launched in India

Realme recently launched a new variant of Narzo 30 5G. The Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in a new 4GB/64GB variant. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a budget 5G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, and a large battery.

The new 4GB/64GB version is priced at Rs 13,999. The phone was only previously available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. The new 4GB/64GB variant will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores from August 24 noon.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device also comes with up to 128GB of storage, 2GB of which is used as virtual RAM.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It also sports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Narzo 30 5G’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Model Offers Realme 7 Pro Rs 4,000 Realme 8 5G Rs 500 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (6GB) Rs 1,000 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (8GB) Rs 1,000 Realme X3 SuperZoom Rs 6,000 Realme X7 5G Rs 1,000 Realme X7 Pro 5G Rs 3,000 Realme X7 Max 5G Rs 2,000

Apart from the Narzo 30 new version, the company has also announced the Realme Fan Festival 2021 to commemorate Realme’s 100million fan milestone.Realme will also offer discounts on AIoT products, including headphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches.