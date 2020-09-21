Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price and specifications

Realme Narzo 20 series launches today in India. Under the new Narzo series, the company will unveil the Narzo 20 Pro and the Narzo 20A alongside the Narzo 20 launch. Realme has teased some key specifications of the three devices prior to the Narzo 20 launch event.

Realme Narzo 20 launch event: Where too watch the live-stream

Realme Narzo 20 launch is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm in India. The company is confirmed to unveil the Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro at the Narzo 20 launch event. Interested viewers can stream the broadcast of the Narzo 20 series launch on Realme India’s YouTube channel or other social media accounts.

Realme Narzo 20 price in India (expected)

Realme Narzo 20 series price is expected to be under Rs 20,000 in India. We can expect the Realme Narzo 20A and Realme Narzo 20 price in India to be under Rs 15,000, whereas the Narzo 20 Pro could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Realme Narzo 20 series specifications (rumoured)

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 specifications leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x1,600 pixels display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. Under the hood, Narzo 20 is likely to get powered by MediaTek Helio G85, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory.

Realme Narzo 20 is also getting a triple-camera setup on the back which is said to include a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is likely to pack a beefy 6,000 mAh cell on the back with an 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Leaked Realme Narzo 20A specifications reveal that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Realme Narzo 20A is said to include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens, a 2MP retro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, Realme Narzo 20A will have an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging, if leaks are to be believed.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications also include a 48MP quad-camera setup, which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black and white lens.

The smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie camera.