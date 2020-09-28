172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-narzo-20-sale-today-at-12-pm-via-flipkart-and-realme-com-check-price-specifications-5892691.html?utm_source=flipboard&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=flipboard-magazine!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Narzo 20 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com: Check price, specifications

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option.

Moneycontrol News

Realme Narzo 20 sale begins today at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) and the Realme Narzo 20A earlier this month. Key Realme Narzo 20 specifications include a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a triple-camera setup, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 20 price and storage options

Realme Narzo 20 sale starts at 12 pm on September 28 via Flipkart and Realme India online store. The budget smartphone comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. 

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The Narzo 20 4GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,499. It comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720*1600  pixels and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. 

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory.

Realme Narzo 20 features a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone under Rs 15,000 has an 8MP front camera with AI Beauty, HDR mode, etc. 

Connectivity options include 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Glonass, etc.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

