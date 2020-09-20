Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, Narzo 20A launching in India tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Realme is gearing up to launch three new smartphones in its Narzo series tomorrow. The Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro are expected to carry Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and will be among the first phones to adopt the Android 11 operating system.

The Realme Narzo 20 series launch event will be streamed on September 21 through a virtual-only event. The launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST). You can watch the Livestream of the Realme Narzo 20 series launch event on Realme’s YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook accounts.

So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the expected specs of the Realme Narzo 20 series.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Expected Specs

The Narzo 20 Pro is the flagship phone in the Narzo 20 series. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone is expected to feature 65W fast-charging support, making it a first for this category. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will get a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Narzo 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to be priced in India sub-15K segment.

Realme Narzo 20 Expected Specs

The Realme Narzo 20 will likely get minor improvements over the Narzo 10. The Narzo 20 will likely run on the MediaTek G85 mobile platform. The phone is expected to rock the same rear camera setup as the Realme Narzo 10. The phone will likely pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Realme Narzo 20 will also feature an HD+ IPS LCD panel.

Realme Narzo 20A Expected Specs

The Realme Narzo 20A will feature the best-battery in the segment, according to Realme. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Narzo 20A will sport an HD+ IPS panel with Gorilla Glass protection. For optics, the phone could feature a triple camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera paired with two 2 MP camera sensors. The Realme Narzo 20A will likely be identical to the Narzo 10A with a few differences.