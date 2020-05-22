App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Narzo 10A sale today: Check price, specifications, cashback offers and more

The smartphone comes in a single 3GB + 32GB variant and in two colour options — So Blue and So White.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale for the first time in India via online channels on May 22. The smartphone was launched on May 11, alongside the Narzo 10. Realme Narzo 10A is the company’s recent budget offering priced at Rs 8,499.

Realme Narzo 10A price, sale offers

Realme Narzo 10A sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. The smartphone comes in a single 3GB + 32GB variant and in two colour options — So Blue and So White.

Launch offers include a five percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 5MP front camera housed inside the water-drop notch.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Narzo 10A packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging out-of-the-box.

There is a 12MP primary lens on the Narzo 10A’s triple-camera setup, coupled with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. Realme Narzo 10A comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for securely unlocking the device.



First Published on May 22, 2020 09:41 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

