Realme Narzo 10A sale at 12 PM today: Check new price, storage options, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale at 12 pm on July 3. The budget smartphone will be available via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 10A price and storage

Realme Narzo 10A sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB + 32 GB variant, has received a price bump and will now be available for Rs 8,999. Realme has also introduced a 4 GB + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 9,999.

Both these storage options can be bought in two colour options — So Blue and So White.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 5MP front camera housed inside the water-drop notch.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Narzo 10A packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging out-of-the-box.

There is a 12MP primary lens on the Narzo 10A’s triple-camera setup, coupled with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. Realme Narzo 10A comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for securely unlocking the device.