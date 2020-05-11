Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, expected price

Realme Narzo 10 series debuts on May 11 in India. After a couple of delayed launch events, Realme will unveil two new smartphones, namely the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 launch live-stream details

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm via an online-only launch event on and Realme India’s YouTube and other social media accounts.

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 specifications (confirmed)

Realme has confirmed the key specifications of both the devices. As per the microsite, Realme Narzo 10 series will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. We can expect the processor to get paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory.

The company has also confirmed that Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will have a 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

For optics, the Narzo 10 will have a 48MP quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 10A will have a triple-camera setup. Details about the front camera have not been revealed.

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 price (expected)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Realme Narzo 10 series will be a budget offering. We can expect the new smartphone series to replace the Realme 5 series and launch under Rs 11,000.