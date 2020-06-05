Realme Narzo 10A and Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 PM

Realme’s Narzo 10A and the company's smartwatch are set to go on sale later today. Both the Narzo 10A and the Realme Watch offer incredible value for their respective prices.

The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499, while the Realme Watch will set you back Rs 3,999. Both the Realme Narzo 10A and Realme Watch will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from 12:00 pm (noon).

Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by a MediaTek G70 SoC, an entry-level gaming chipset. The phone arrives in a single memory configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Narzo 10A packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast-charging support. The handset runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

The Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCP screen with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Narzo 10A gets a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme Watch

The Realme Watch is the company’s first smartwatch designed for tech-lifestyle aficionados and fitness enthusiasts. The watch features an accurate real-time heart rate sensor and a Blood Oxygen Saturation level monitor. The Realme Watch can display six key data points, including date, time, weather, steps, calories, and heart rate. It also features 12 built-in watch faces to choose from.

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a (320*320 pixels) resolution. The screen uses 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and while offering 380 nits of brightness. There are 14 different sports monitoring modes to help you stay active. Realme claims that the watch can last up to 7 to 9 days or up to 20 days in power saving mode. Realme’s smartwatch also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. You can also get smartphone notifications and control certain phone apps on the watch.