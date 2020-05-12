App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:51 PM IST

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Which one should you buy?

At Rs 13,999, the Realme 6 is only 2K more than the Narzo 10. But is it worth it?

Carlsen Martin

Realme recently unveiled its new Narzo series in India, which included the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. From its spec sheet, the Narzo 10 looks a lot like the official successor to the Realme 5. For its price, the Realme Narzo has quite a few competitors. But its primary competition comes from within.

At Rs 13,999, the Realme 6 is only 2K more than the Narzo 10. So we have decided to compare both phones to see if the Realme 6 is worth the extra Rs 2,000 or if you should stick with the Realme Narzo 10.

Realme 6 vs Realme Narzo 10
SpecsRealme 6Realme Narzo 10
ChipsetMediaTek G90TMediaTek G80
Display6.5-inch FHD+ LCD (1080*2400 pixels), 90Hz6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720*1600 pixels), 60Hz
RAM4GB/6GB/8GB4GB
Storage64GB/128GB128GB
Rear Camera64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.448 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.016 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 10; Realme UIAndroid 10; Realme UI
Battery & Charging4,300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charging5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging
Price (Rs)13,999 / 15,999 / 16,99911,999

What are the differences?

Performance is an absolute no-brainer. The MediaTek G90T SoC on the Realme 6 is one of the fastest mid-range chipsets on the market. The G90T also offers a bump in performance over the Snapdragon 720G and 730G chips on the Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2, respectively.

Realme made a couple of changes in the finish of the Narzo 10. However, the build quality is not as good as that on the Realme 6, while the Narzo 10’s waterdrop notch does seem slightly dated.

The differences in the displays are pretty substantial in favour of the Realme 6. Not only does the Realme 6 offer a higher resolution, but it also features a panel with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, offering great value at this budget.

In terms of battery capacity, the Narzo 10 has a clear advantage because of its size. However, the Realme 6 delivers faster-charging speeds. While the batteries on both phones should deliver enough juice to get you through the day, substantially bigger battery translates to better battery life.

In optics, both phones rock a quad-camera setup with the only difference being the primary sensor. The Realme 6 uses a 64-megapixel main camera, while the Narzo 10 opts for a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is worth noting that a higher megapixel count does not necessarily translate to a better camera. However, in this case, it does. Realme often uses the 64-megapixel on its higher-end phones, leaving the 48-megapixel shooter for more budget offerings.

Which one should you buy?

To address the question of “is the Realme 6 worth the extra Rs 2,000”; we’d have to say “yes”. The Realme 6 easily edges out the Narzo 10 in every area, except for battery life. With the Realme 6, you get a better camera, better display, better chipset, and most importantly, a smartphone design and build that is in-line with premium mid-range phones from 2020.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Realme #Realme Narzo #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.