Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Narzo 10 sells 70,000 units in under 128 seconds in India

The budget Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale on May 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week, Realme launched the Narzo series in India. The company announced two handsets in its new Narzo series — Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. On May 18, the company held the first sale for the Narzo 10 in India.

Realme India Chief Madhav Sheth put out a tweet confirming the results of the sale. According to his tweet, Realme managed to sell 70,000 Narzo 10A phones in under 128 seconds, which is just over two minutes.

The results of the sale come as a breath of fresh air, at a time when India’s smartphone market has been dealt a major blow due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Narzo 10 is a budget smartphone designed to offer optimal value to consumers. The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 is the only smartphone in the country to use a MediaTek G80 chipset, which is tailor-made for gaming. The phone is only available in one configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. The Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

The Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with the company claiming 480 nits of brightness. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the back and frame of the phone are plastic. The Narzo 10 also features a splash-resistant coating.

For optics, the Narzo 10 utilises a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, a 16 MP selfie camera sits in the phone’s waterdrop notch. The Realme Narzo 10 is available in That White and That Green colours.

Apart from the Narzo 10, Realme also launched a cheaper Narzo 10A, which is scheduled to go on sale in India on May 22.

First Published on May 19, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

